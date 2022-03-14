Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $149.20

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,604. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $21,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.