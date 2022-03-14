Brokerages Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $29.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.05 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

