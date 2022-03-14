Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target at $2.97

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

OCANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

