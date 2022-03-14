Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$145.38

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$106.62 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$104.38 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

