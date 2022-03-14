Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $163.11

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.07. 5,148,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

