Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$1.94

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

TWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock remained flat at $C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday. 1,430,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm has a market cap of C$440.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.