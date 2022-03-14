Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target at $49.60

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 10,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.