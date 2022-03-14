Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.47 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

