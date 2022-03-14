Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

