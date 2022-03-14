Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,925 ($38.33).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,763.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,723.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.05), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,063.84).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

