Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BURL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $265.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

