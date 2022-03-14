Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. 23,118,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,220,689. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

