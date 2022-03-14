Cadence Bank NA Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. 7,547,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

