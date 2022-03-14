Cadence Bank NA Sells 93 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.63. 30,527,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,159,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

