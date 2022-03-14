Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDRE. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE CDRE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

