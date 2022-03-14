Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cadre traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Cadre Company Profile (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

