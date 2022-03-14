California State Teachers Retirement System Has $271,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TITN opened at $27.80 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.