California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,140 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,393,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI opened at $32.34 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

