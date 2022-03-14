California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,055 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCU opened at $12.18 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57.

SCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.