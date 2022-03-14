Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

