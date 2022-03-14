Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $18.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.04.

DSP stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.57 million and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

