Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$156.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company.

CP traded down C$0.70 on Monday, hitting C$98.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$104.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

