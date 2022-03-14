Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.