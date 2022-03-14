Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 172,870 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 445,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,669. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.