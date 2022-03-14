Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. 365,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,265. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.