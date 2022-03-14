Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $10.16 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Intel by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $44.74. 1,113,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

