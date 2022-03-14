Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 75,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

