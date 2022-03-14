Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAPC. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.47. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

