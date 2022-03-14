CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

BIIB opened at $197.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.94 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

