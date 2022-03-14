CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $599,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.96 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

