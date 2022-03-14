CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $912,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

