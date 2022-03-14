CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

