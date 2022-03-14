Captrust Financial Advisors Has $67,000 Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

