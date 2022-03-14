Captrust Financial Advisors Has $72,000 Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AerSale were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

