Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $64,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $34.03 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

