Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 886 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ opened at $92.22 on Monday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $98.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.