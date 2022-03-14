Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

