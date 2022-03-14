Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abcam were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abcam by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.64 on Monday. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.