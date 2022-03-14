Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

