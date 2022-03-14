Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 621.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $174.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

