CashHand (CHND) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

CashHand (CHND) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $3,113.55 and $159.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,260 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.