Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.73 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

