Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

CAT opened at $214.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

