CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Head to Head Survey

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CBTX alerts:

38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than CBTX.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 24.00% 6.39% 0.85% Nicolet Bankshares 25.39% 10.41% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 5.17 $35.60 million $1.46 21.36 Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 5.44 $60.65 million $5.50 17.47

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats CBTX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.