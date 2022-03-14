Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.01 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.