Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.01 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
