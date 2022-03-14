Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE CEN opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $383,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 114,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,813 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.