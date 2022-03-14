Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.00. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 8,573 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
