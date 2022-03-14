Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.00. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 8,573 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

