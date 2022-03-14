Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 508 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $389.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $359.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

