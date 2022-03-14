Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

