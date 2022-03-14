Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 10,645.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

